Nywele Fest was held this past weekend at the Baobab in Gigiri.

Kenya’s freshest and newest event tailored to hair, Nywele Fest, went down just as planned this past weekend. The point of the festival was to encourage people to attend rocking their coolest, craziest, and funkiest hairstyles as they shopped, dined and mingled.

Have a look at these funky looks that were in attendance:

The event was an empowering move to encourage everyone to love their mane, celebrate authenticity and support hair stylists.

Tell Us What You Think