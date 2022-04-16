Nzioka Waita: I will lobby for speedy cleaning of Athi River

Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Nzioka Waita has vowed to put to an end the pollution of Athi River if elected into office.

Waita noted the cleaning of Athi River is a responsibility of the national government an effort that has been continuously derailed despite calls to make the water safe for human consumption.

“We will partner with the national government for the clean up but if that fails to materialize then Machakos County will come to a standstill because our people can not continue living under the exposure of poisonous water,” he stated

The former State House Chief Staff was speaking in Katangi Ward, Yatta Sub-County where he stepped up his campaigns accompanied by his running mate Florence Mwangangi.

The State has previously initiated measures to clean Athi River but the regular pollution by companies and irresponsible waste disposal has derailed the effort.

“Machakos needs a Governor who can intervene for the cleaning of Athi River. Our people are exposed to the highly poisonous water in Athi River which cannot be used for irrigation of crops,” Waita said

Solid Waste along Athi River PHOTO: Courtesy

On her part, Mwangangi said the County government enforce policies to ensure sand harvesting business which provides a lifeline for hundreds of Machakos residents is conducted in accordance with the law.

“Sand is our gold and the sand harvesting business must be protected for the people of Machakos to benefit,” she said

Mwangangi, who is also the Machakos County Assembly Speaker shelved his gubernatorial bid to support Waita.

And with the nomination of former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti as wiper’s flag bearer, the Machakos gubernatorial race has now narrowed into a two-horse race.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau who was also contesting for the governor’s seat pulled out of the race to defend his parliamentary seat.