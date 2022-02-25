Nzioka Waita named CCU Party Leader after Wavinya’s exit

Machakos County Governor aspirant Nzioka waita has been appointed Chama Cha Uzalendo(CCU) party leader according to a gazette notice by the Registrar of Political parties.

Waita will contest for Machakos Governor’s seat on the party ticket.

The changes come long after the exit of former CCU party leader Wavinya Ndeti who defected to the Wiper Democratic Movement led by Kalonzo Musyoka.

Other officials appointed in the changes by the CCU party include Stanely Ole Ntutu-Chairperson, Phillipe Opiyo-Secretary General, Nicholas Kamwendwa-Deputy Secretary General, and Bernard Mwongela- National Treasurer among others.

The entry of Waita into CCU leaves three Machako gubernatorial aspirants; Wavinya Ndeti, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, and Florence Mwangangi at the battlefront for a Wiper Party ticket.