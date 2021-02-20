Nzoia break the bank as Zoo remain in basement

High flying KCB FC suffered defeat at the hands of Nzoia Sugar who beat them 2-1. The bankers remain second on the log.

The Zico led team got off to a brilliant start as midfielder Simeon Munala, converted a 10th minute penalty to give them the lead.

In the 34th minute Nzoia were awarded a penalty which George Wandera calmly slotted home to level scores.

Seven minutes later the bankers were reduced to 10 men as midfielder Kyalo Mutinda was sent for an early shower.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kevin Juma made Nzoia numbers count as he rifled a lethal shot past the hapless KCB goalkeeper to score what would be the match winning goal and see them gain a precious 3 points that saw them jump to 12th on the table.

Earlier on Nairobi City Stars compounded bottom of the table side Zoo FC 2-1 to firmly cement their place at the basement.

Erick Ombija scored the winning goal in the 80th minute.

Allan Wanga’s stoppage time goal was all that Kakamega Homeboyz needed to beat Western Stima 2-3.

Bidco United were the beneficiary of a late own goal from Mathare United that saw them complete a great comeback and win all 3 points to sink the slum boys 2-1.

Tell Us What You Think