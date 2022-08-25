Nzoia Sugar ready for shelf as Ksh 238M maintenance works end

Nzoia Sugar Company Managing Director Dr. Chrispine Ogutu expects the miller’s products to hit the market in due course after resuming normal operations.

The miller had taken a two-month maintenance break to service its equipment on the backdrop of a Ksh 500 million bailout package from the National Government in November last year.

Of the total amount, Ogutu said the miller spent Ksh 283 million on maintenance with the balance being spent on paying part of farmer’s arrears.

Ogutu has however dismissed allegations that Nzoia Sugar Company is still on its knees and that farmers haven’t been paid their dues even after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit in early August this year.

“Nzoia is alive after two months’ maintenance and we shall ensure that henceforth, farmers bringing in their sugarcane are paid their dues on time,” Ogutu noted.

Ogutu added that the farmers’ arrears before the government intervened stood at Ksh 733 million. However since December 2021, debt owed to farmers has reduced to Ksh 450 million equivalent to 61.4pc pending arrears which has since been released following the visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 2, 2022.

Pending wages to employee amounting to Ksh 50 million has also been paid.

He noted that immediately after the president’s announcement, the Agriculture Food Authority (AFA) credited payments to the farmers’ accounts, thus clearing all pending payments to 14,000 farmers by 8th, August.

He said that farmers who delivered cane between October 15, 2021 to May 31, 2022 were paid up to mid- December 2021 noting that the company now only has arrears amounting to Ksh 326 million to pay for the period from December 15, 2021 to May 31, 2022.

The MD avowed that the company will pay the remaining arrears as the revenues from sugar sales start steaming in.

Ogutu urged farmers to continue bringing in sugar cane for milling, adding that the factory was now in high demand for raw materials.

“Before the firm went for the maintenance we were grinding 15 tonnes of sugar cane to produce 1 tonne of sugar which was totally expensive,” he added.

Farmers led by Boniface Wanyonyi, confirmed that the company had settled their dues lauding President Uhuru Kenyatta for helping clear the arrears.

Wanyonyi asked the company management to develop a habit of paying farmers once they have delivered sugar cane to the company to avoid accumulating arrears.