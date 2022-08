Nzoia Sugar Company has resumed milling operations after a two-month maintenance break. The miller’s Managing Director Chrispine Ogutu has promised to pay farmers immediately after cane delivery, to avoid a build-up of arrears. Ogutu says 733 million shillings in arrears owed to farmers has been settled with the remaining 326 million shillings expected to be paid from the miller’s operations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...