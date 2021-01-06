Nzoia Sugar unveil Ibrahim Shikanda as new coach

Western based Kenya Premier League side Nzoia Sugar, have unveiled Ibrahim Shikanda as the new head coach.

The former Kenya international defender was picked from Tanzania, where he was an assistant coach at Azam FC.

Shikanda will be assisted by Sylvester Mulukurwa who was handling the team albeit on an interim basis.

He is expected to revive the fortunes of the sugar men who are yet to win a game in the six matches that they have played so far and, are in position 12 on the log.