President William Ruto has asked the newly sworn in Cabinet Secretaries against violating their oath of office in the execution of their mandate. Speaking when he presided over the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney General, and Secretary to the Cabinet President Ruto told the new cabinet secretaries to work diligently, cautioning them against favoritism and nepotism while executing their mandate.

