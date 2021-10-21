Obado, his children charged afresh in Ksh 73.5 million graft case

Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his four children on Thursday pleaded afresh to corruption charges over the embezzlement of Ksh 73.5 million from the County.

Obado alongside his children and others have been charged on 25 accounts including the unlawful acquisition of public funds amounting to Ksh 73,474,376 million, money laundering, and unlawful acquisition of public property.

Other accused persons who failed to take plea have been given ten days to find legal representation with one exempted due to medical issues.

The case will be mentioned on the 8th of November.

On Tuesday, Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi of the anti-corruption court allowed the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to amend the charge sheet where Obado alongside 15 other persons is charged with conspiracy to commit economic crimes.

Initially, the prosecutor had indicated that Obado entered into fraudulent deals that led to the embezzlement of Ksh 256 million from his county government. But the ODPP says new evidence suggests the figure could be even higher and as such Obado must bear responsibility.

According to the Prosecution, Obado ‘unlawfully acquired public property and used monies from the County for personal gain; to pay school fees for his children abroad & to buy a home in Loresho on behalf of his daughter.’

The Prosecution told the court there is evidence to prove the existence of a relationship between the accused persons, some of whom are family members of the governor.

“There is evidence to prove that the Governor & the other accused persons had a conflict of interest in contracts awarded by the County Government of Migori to different entities between 2014 and 2016.” The prosecutor said

While allowing the fresh body of facts to support the case, the Chief Magistrate noted that “the law provides that at any stage before the close of the prosecution case, the charge sheet can be amended if it is realized that it is defective or there are new facts that has come to the attention or knowledge of the prosecution.”