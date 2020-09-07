Migori County Assembly is set to resume sittings Tuesday with the main agenda being the impeachment of Migori County Governor Okoth Obado.

Differences played out between the Luo and Kuria members of county assembly with Isebania ward MCA, Elias Nyahure of ODM saying that they will not back the impeachment as the Kuria community for fear of antagonism from the majority of MCAs who are Luo.

He said their fear as the minority is that they don’t have numbers to defend their interest should the majority turn to another impeachment wave to remove Mhanga Mwita to dethrone him from the top county position a few months after being sworn into office.

His sentiment was shared by his Ntimaru counterpart Mwise Augustine who said it will take time for the impeachment motion to table at the assembly.

Mwise, as a member of the speaker’s panel said they are yet to receive communication from the majority leader and the house business committee regarding the impeachment motion.

He said the impeachment is a process that cannot be hurried as members of the public want it done.

Meanwhile Suba Council of Elders Chairperson Riogi Riogi has called on the ODM party to stop meddling with the affairs of Migori County.

Riogi added that external interference has destabilised development in the county and stirred unnecessary tension.

On Saturday, the Leader of the Majority Party in the Migori County Assembly Ken Edward Ouma said the ODM Party will on Tuesday begin the process of impeaching Governor Okoth Obado.

Ouma said the ODM party was determined to recall the embattled Governor and will seek the support of like-minded parties in the assembly to push for his impeachment.

Jubilee party is also rallying its members to back the ouster of the embattled governor who is out on bond after denying graft charges.

Obado was recently arraigned in court with his four children over alleged embezzlement of over Ksh 73 million public funds.