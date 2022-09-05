Obama beats Lupita in Emmy race

The former president won the best narrator Emmy for his Netflix documentary.

Former United States President Barack Obama has won an Emmy for his narration on the Netflix Documentaries series, Our Great National Parks. Obama beat Kenya’s own Lupita Nyong’o who was also nominated for her narration of the Discovery Channel’s documentary, Serengeti II.

The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, is behind the five-part series about national parks from around the world. The Netflix series showcases natural beauty spanning five continents and features locations including the Tsavo national park in Kenya.

With this win, Obama becomes the second US president in history to win an Emmy. The only other president to win an Emmy was Dwight Eisenhower, who won an honorary award in 1956 for becoming the first president to conduct a televised news conference.

Other contenders in the category for best narrator included David Attenborough and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

After leaving office in 2017, the former president and his wife Michelle set up Higher Ground, striking a deal with Netflix said to be worth tens of millions of dollars. Mr Obama has also won Grammy Awards for audio versions of his memoirs “The Audacity of Hope” and “Dreams from My Father”.

