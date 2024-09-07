Obbys Ventures sets focus on redefining events industry with grand launch

Obbys Ventures aims to stand out by delivering bespoke event experiences.

Obbys Ventures Limited, a new player in Kenya’s events industry has been unveiled with a promise to bring creativity, luxury, and precision in events planning.

The glamorous launch event held on Friday attracted high-profile figures from the corporate world, social influencers, and even celebrities.

Guests were welcomed with a red carpet entrance, luxurious décor, and a captivating live band performance, a testament to the meticulous attention to detail that the company promises its clients.

Founded by seasoned entrepreneur Obadiah Kimani, Obbys Ventures aims to stand out by delivering bespoke event experiences.

“We believe that every event tells a story. And here at Obbys Ventures, we don’t just plan events—we craft experiences that leave a lasting impression. Whether it’s a corporate event, a wedding, or a high-profile launch, our team is dedicated to bringing creativity, professionalism, and a touch of magic to every project we undertake,” said Kimani.

The event was also graced by the Head of the Creative Economy and Special Projects Dennis Itumbi who urged event companies to hire youth and Gen Zs to support economic growth.