Obiri and Kiptanui dominate KDF Cross Country meet

 

Two time world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri underlined her prowess winning the women’s 10km race during the Kenya Defence Forces, KDF cross country held Friday at Moi Airbase, Nairobi.

Obiri posted  32:49.50 relegating  Joyce Chepkemoi Sheila Chepkirui to second  and third positions respectively. Chepkemoi posted 33 minutes, 12.31 seconds while Sheila  wound up third in 33: 24.03

“I am happy to have won my fifth title which I think is a great achievement for me. There is never an easy race”,  Obiri said.

Erick Kiptanui was no match in the  men’s race as he cut the tape first after  29 minutes, 20.59 seconds. Collins Koros wound up second in  29 minutes, 21.45 seconds as Vedic Cheruiyot was placed third clocking  29 minutes, 23.78 seconds.

Kenya Defence Forces used the meet to pick a team that will participate at the January 22nd National Cross Country Championship in Eldoret

 

  

