Obiri defends title after clocking a championship record time in Doha

World Champion Hellen Obiri successfully defended her world 5,000 meters title after clocking a championship record time of 14 minutes and 26.72 seconds to win Gold medal Saturday night in the IAAF World Championship in Doha Qatar.

Kenya now lies second in the medal table behind the United States with a total of 9 medals, 4 Gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals

Obiri displayed her dominance of the 5,000 metres by winning a second consecutive world title in a tight race at Khalifa International Stadium.

Margaret Kipkemboi clocked 14 minutes and 27.49 seconds to finish second ahead of Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen.

The 29-year-old, Obiri who had entered the competition with the fastest time of the season, ran the first kilometre in less than three minutes and stayed ahead of the pack for most of the race.

With four laps remaining, Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen and Margaret Kipkemboi of Kenya were a stride behind Obiri but she resisted the pressure and stayed in front.

Meanwhile, Kenya bagged bronze medal in the men’s marathon after Amos Kiprutoh finished third.

Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa won Gold medal after beating compatriot Mosinet Geremew in a sprint finish.

The event comes to a close today in Doha Qatar and Kenya hopes to bag more medals in 1500 and 10000 metres finals this evening.

