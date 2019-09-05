Obiri eyes third consecutive Diamond League title

Written By: Buckley Fedha
World champion Hellen Obiri
World champion Hellen Obiri is targeting a third consecutive Diamond League title in the 5000m, but to achieve that she will need to defeat two world record-holders at the last leg of this season’s Diamond League set for Friday night in Brussels.

European champion Sifan Hassan, who broke the world mile record earlier this year, and Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech, the world record-holder in the steeplechase, are both in tomorrow’s field.

Agnes Tirop, who beat Obiri over 5000m in Stockholm and over 10,000m at the Kenyan Championships, is also a big contender.

German record-holder Konstanze Klosterhalfen and African 3000m record-holder Letesenbet Gidey both finished ahead of Obiri in Stanford, and may once again be a threat in Brussels.

A total of 16 champions have already been crowned, with 16 more set to be crowned Friday night in Belgium.

