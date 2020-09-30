Obiri faces a loaded 5,000m line up,Nairobi Gold Tour promises to excite

Three time World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri will face a quality field in the women’s 5,000m race at the inaugural World Athletics continental gold tour scheduled October 3rd at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Obiri’s perfect season faces test against a star studded field that includes 13 runners. Obiri has had a perfect season since the resumption of athletics season following the corona virus outbreak.

She opened her outdoor campaign in Monaco last month, winning the 5000m in a world-leading time of 14:22.12.

She wound up with a world leading mark in 3,000m at the closing leg of the abridged Diamond league circuit in Doha last Friday.

However, her perfect run is expected to come under check from a formidable field that includes two medalists from Doha 2019 World Athletics Championship.

World 5,000m runner up Margaret Kipkemboi and World 10,000m bronze winner Agnes Tirop the two fastest women in the line- up according to their life time bests pose real threat.

Other Kenyan runners who will line up in the race include:2016 african champion Sheila Chepkirui and World Cross Country junior gold medalist Beatrice Chebet

The field also includes four foreign runners in Uganda’s national record holder over the distance Sarah Chelangat and Ethiopian trio of World Cross U-20 silver winner Gebreselema Tsigie, Fanta Worku and Tigist Ketema.

Women’s 5,000m Start list

Hellen Obiri-KEN

Chepkurui Sheilla-KEN

Rotich Jackline-KEN

Agnes Tirop-KEN

Kite Gloria-KEN

Margaret Kipkemboi-KEN

Sarah Chelangat –UG

Gebreselema Tsigie-ETH

Joyce Chepkemoi-KEN

Worku Fanta-ETHI

Agnes Ngetich-KEN

Ketema Tigist-ETH