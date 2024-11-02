Obiri keen on defending New York City Marathon title on Sunday

Obiri opened her 2024 season by winning the Boston Marathon in April before winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Hellen Obiri will be out to defend her title at this year’s 53rd New York City Marathon set for tomorrow evening.

She will also be targeting to re write history by matching her 2022 performance, where she won both Boston and New York marathons.

Obiri opened her 2024 season by winning the Boston Marathon in April before winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

However, Obiri will be challenged by her fellow Olympian, Sharon Lokedi, who won the 2022, veteran Edna Kiplagat, and a former New York champion, Sheila Chepkirui, who is the fastest with 2:17:23.

Other Kenyans who will be in contention for the last marathon major series of the year tomorrow include Vivian Cheruiyot and Peres Jepchirchir, competing against three-time Olympic champion Tirunesh Dibaba, who will be making her debut, her countryman Senebere Teferi, and Eunice Chumba from Bahrain.

The men’s contest will see Evans Chebet, Gordon Kamworor, Bernard Korir, Abel Kipchumba, and Albert Korir square it out against defending champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia and Tanzanian Gabriel Geay.

The race will start on Sunday 3rd, November 4pm EAT.