Obiri leads Kenya’s quest for gold in women’s 10,000m final

Written By: David Karanja
World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri will lead Compatriots Agnes Tirop and Rosemary Wanjiru in the quest for gold in women’s 10,000m final as the World Athletics championships enter day two in Doha, Qatar.

The trio will face stiff opposition from Netherlands Sifan Hassan and Ethiopia’s contingent led by Senbere Teferi, Letesenbet Gidey and Netsanet Gudeta.

Former World champion Eunice Sum will line up in the women’s 800m semi finals.  Sum qualified for the Semifinals as one of the best losers in the heats.

Meanwhile, Dubai marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich handed Kenya her first Gold Medal last evening in the women’s marathon.

