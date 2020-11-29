Obiri opens season with win as AK Cross Country season begin

Written By: Bernard Okumu
8

Hellen Obiri races to the finish line during the AK cross country meet at Machakos Peoples Park on sunday

 

World cross country champion Hellen Obiri opened her 2020-21 season on a winning note after  clinching the 10km race during the first leg of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country series which was held Sunday at Machakos’  People’s Park, Machakos County.

Obiri who is also the reigning 5,000m world champion was  unstoppable on the muddy course coming home first in 32 minutes 46.8 seconds as  Caroline Nyaga of Kenya Police came in second clocking  32 minutes 46. 8 seconds, Kenyan born Bahrain runner  Winfred Mutile wound up third in 32 minutes 47. 5 seconds.

Daniel Simyu was peerless in the men’s category cutting the tape in 28minutes 27. 7 seconds as Isaac Kibet and Elvis Cheboi wound up in second and third positions respectively.

Kibet clocked 28 minutes  54.6 seconds while Cheboi clocked  28  minutes and 54.9 seconds .

Emmanule Maru won the men’s 8km junior race in 22 minutes 48.8 seconds while Joseph Waweru  and Victor Kipkurui wound up in  second and third places respectively.

Feliciana Jepkosgei  from Iten was victorious in the women’s 6km junior race after she posted 19 minutes 21.6 seconds as  Grace Loibach from Uasin Gishu and Ednah kemboi wound up in second and third positions respectively.

Collated Results

10km women’s race

Hellen Obiri (MAB) 32:29.2

Caroline Nyaga (Police) 32:46.8

Winfred Mutile (Individual) 32:47.5

10m men’s race

Daniel Simiu (Iten) 28:27.7

Isaac Kibet (Mount Elgon) 28:54.6

Elvis Cheboi (Elgeyo Marakwet) 28:54.9

8km men’s junior race

Emmanuel Maru (Iten) 22:48.8

Joseph Waweru (Kajiado) 23:04.3

Victor Kipkirui (Kericho) 23:08.4

