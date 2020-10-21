Obiri Opts out of defending her World cross country tittle

Covid 19 pandemic delayed her 2020 ambitions of switching to road running after winning the Olympic tittle

Reigning 5000 meters world champion Hellen Obiri will not be defending her world cross country next year instead she will  be targeting the Olympic tittle next year .

“Cross country  in Australia will be tricky  for me because of  the weather and more so my main aim will be the Olympic tittle though I haven’t decided whether I will double’’ said Obiri

Speaking exclusively to Kbc ,Obiri who is also the Olympic 5000 M silver medalist and who has won two diamond races this year ,said she is now aiming to win the Olympic tittle which is the only accolade she is missing before moving to road running.

“I have almost all titles and what am only missing is the Olympic Gold,which I think I can bag it next year then I will be done from the track’’said Obiri

