Obiri sums up Kenya’s medal haul in Paris with a marathon bronze

Hellen Obiri concluded Kenya’s medal harvest at the Paris Olympics in style, with a bronze in the women’s marathon on Sunday.

Obiri, who was in the leading pack until the last 200-meter dash, finished 3rd in two hours, 23 minutes, and 10 seconds.

Another Kenyan debutant in the 42-kilometer race, Sharon Lokedi, finished 4th, while Tokyo Olympics champion Peres Jepchirchir managed a 15th finish.

Sifan Hassan won gold in 2:22:55, 3 seconds ahead of world record holder Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia, who claimed silver.

The dutch woman had also won 2 bronze on 5,000 and 10,000m final in this year’s Olympics .

Kenya emerged as the best African nation at this year’s Olympics, ranking 17th overall with 4 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze medals, followed by Algeria with 2 gold and a bronze, while South Africa placed a distant 3rd with 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals.