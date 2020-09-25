Obiri to close season with world leading time in Doha

Obiri will be returning to Doha in a familiar territory and a good hunting ground after successful defending her title in same stadium a year ago.

World 5000m champion Hellen will be aiming to close the season with a world leading time when she takes to the track tomorrow night for the last leg this year of the Diamond league in Doha Qatar.

Obiri started her 2020 season high at the Monaco Diamond league last month when she won the 5000m with a world leading time of 14.22.12 minutes .

This will be Obiri’s last assignment outside the country before closing the year at the Kip Keino Classic on 3rd october.

The olympic silver medalist say she is in good shape after intensive training at the Ngong Hills and narates how the covid 19 has affected her ambitions for thei year.

