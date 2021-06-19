Obiri to double in Tokyo as AK picks 41 for Olympic Games

Olympic 5,000m silver winner Hellen Obiri will double at the Tokyo Olympic Games after winning the 10,000m race during the Olympic trials at Moi Kasarani Stadium,Nairobi Kenya.
The win secured Obiri her second ticket to the games having also sealed the 5,000m slot on Thursday.
Obiri clocked 30:53.6 to finish first ahead of 2017 World cross country champion Irene Jebet Cheptai who was second as women’s marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei wound up third.
“I am hungry for an Olympic gold medal and therefore I will do my best in Tokyo to see that I achieve that dream,” said Obiri.
“I think I will do my best. It won’t be easy but I have a lot of experience after I competed in both events at the Doha World Championships,” she added.
In another race women’s 400m national record holder Hellen Syombua who has already qualified for the Olympic games won her race in 52.45seconds ahead of Veronica Mutua and Maureen Thomas who finished second and third respectively.
Nicholas Kimeli won the men’s 5,000m final in 13.02.87 ahead of Dennis Simiyu who finished second in 13.05.05.
‘’I feel I am in top shape. We will go to Japan and battle with the rest of the world, hoping to bring home the medals,” said Nicholas Kimeli .
“I am really happy that I have finally made Team Kenya and especially for the Olympics. I am happy to join Kimeli, who is my neighbour in Iten. I was heartbroken to miss the World Championships in 2019 and I have been praying for this moment. I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this win, especially my management,”said Daniel Simiyu
At the conclusion of the three day Olympic games trials, Athletics Kenya unveiled a team of 41 athletes,23 male and 18 female athletes for the Tokyo games.
Kenya will also feature in two field events Javelin and high jump after Julius Yego and Mathew Sawe notched qualification marks.
ATHLETES SELECTED FOR TOKYO OLYMPIC GAMES
Men’s 100m
Ferdinand Omanyala
Mark Otieno
Women’s 400m
Hellen Syombua
Men’s 400m
Emmanuel Korir
Men’s 400m Hurdles
Moitalel Mpoke
High Jump
Mathew Sawe
Javelin
Julius Yego
Women’s 800m
Eunice Sum
Emily Cherotich
Mary Moraa
Men’s 800m
Michael Saruni
Ferguson Rotich
Emmanuel Korir
Women’s 1500m
Faith Chepngetich
Winny Chebet
Men’s 1500m
Charles Simotwo
Kamar Etyang
Abel Kipsang
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
Beatrice Chepkoech
Hyvin Kiyeng
Purity Cherotich
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Abraham Kibwott
Leonard Bett
Benjamin Kigen
Women’s 5000m
Lilian Kasait
Hellen Obiri
Agnes Tirop
Men’s 5000m
Nicholas Kimeli
Daniel Simui
Samuel Chebole
Women’s 10000m
Hellen Obiri
Irene Cheptai
Sheila Chelangat
Men’s 10000m
Geoffrey Kamworor
Rodgers Kwemoi
Weldon Kipkurui
Men’s 20km walk
Samuel Gathimba
Women’s 20km
Emily Ngii
Women’s Marathon
Bridget Kosgei
Ruth Chepngetich
Peres Chepchirchir
Men’s Marathon
Eliud Kipchoge
Amos Kipruto
Lawrence Cherono