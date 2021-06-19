Obiri to double in Tokyo as AK picks 41 for Olympic Games

Olympic 5,000m silver winner Hellen Obiri will double at the Tokyo Olympic Games after winning the 10,000m race during the Olympic trials at Moi Kasarani Stadium,Nairobi Kenya.

The win secured Obiri her second ticket to the games having also sealed the 5,000m slot on Thursday.

Obiri clocked 30:53.6 to finish first ahead of 2017 World cross country champion Irene Jebet Cheptai who was second as women’s marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei wound up third.

“I am hungry for an Olympic gold medal and therefore I will do my best in Tokyo to see that I achieve that dream,” said Obiri.

“I think I will do my best. It won’t be easy but I have a lot of experience after I competed in both events at the Doha World Championships,” she added.

In another race women’s 400m national record holder Hellen Syombua who has already qualified for the Olympic games won her race in 52.45seconds ahead of Veronica Mutua and Maureen Thomas who finished second and third respectively.

Nicholas Kimeli won the men’s 5,000m final in 13.02.87 ahead of Dennis Simiyu who finished second in 13.05.05.

‘’I feel I am in top shape. We will go to Japan and battle with the rest of the world, hoping to bring home the medals,” said Nicholas Kimeli .

“I am really happy that I have finally made Team Kenya and especially for the Olympics. I am happy to join Kimeli, who is my neighbour in Iten. I was heartbroken to miss the World Championships in 2019 and I have been praying for this moment. I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this win, especially my management,”said Daniel Simiyu

At the conclusion of the three day Olympic games trials, Athletics Kenya unveiled a team of 41 athletes,23 male and 18 female athletes for the Tokyo games.

Kenya will also feature in two field events Javelin and high jump after Julius Yego and Mathew Sawe notched qualification marks.

ATHLETES SELECTED FOR TOKYO OLYMPIC GAMES

Men’s 100m

Ferdinand Omanyala

Mark Otieno

Women’s 400m

Hellen Syombua

Men’s 400m

Emmanuel Korir

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Moitalel Mpoke

High Jump

Mathew Sawe

Javelin

Julius Yego

Women’s 800m

Eunice Sum

Emily Cherotich

Mary Moraa

Men’s 800m

Michael Saruni

Ferguson Rotich

Emmanuel Korir

Women’s 1500m

Faith Chepngetich

Winny Chebet

Men’s 1500m

Charles Simotwo

Kamar Etyang

Abel Kipsang

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

Beatrice Chepkoech

Hyvin Kiyeng

Purity Cherotich

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Abraham Kibwott

Leonard Bett

Benjamin Kigen

Women’s 5000m

Lilian Kasait

Hellen Obiri

Agnes Tirop

Men’s 5000m

Nicholas Kimeli

Daniel Simui

Samuel Chebole

Women’s 10000m

Hellen Obiri

Irene Cheptai

Sheila Chelangat

Men’s 10000m

Geoffrey Kamworor

Rodgers Kwemoi

Weldon Kipkurui

Men’s 20km walk

Samuel Gathimba

Women’s 20km

Emily Ngii

Women’s Marathon

Bridget Kosgei

Ruth Chepngetich

Peres Chepchirchir

Men’s Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge

Amos Kipruto

Lawrence Cherono

