Observer group questions IEBCs preparedness for August polls

A section of election observer groups have raised concerns over the country’s preparedness ahead of the August 9 polls. East and Horn of Africa Election Observers Network says despite efforts put in place to ensure that the general election is credible, peaceful, free, and fair some critical issues are yet to be addressed. They singled out electoral integrity, campaign financing and insecurity as concerns that if not addressed may erode gains made in the Country’s electoral processes. Ben Chumba reports

