Observer groups call for calm ahead of August 9 elections

The leaders of election observer groups in Kenya have called for calm and peaceful atmosphere during the remaining phases of the electoral process.

In a joint pre-election statement, said they were keenly following preparations for the 9 August 2022 general elections by all stakeholders in Kenya, including the campaign activities of political parties, party coalitions, and candidates.

“We call on the leadership of all political parties and their supporters, as well as civil society, faith-based organisations, and all other stakeholders, to ensure a continuation of the calm and peaceful atmosphere during the remaining phases of the electoral process,” read the statement.

The leaders also called upon those with a specific mandate to conduct their responsibilities with utmost diligence and transparency; as well as compliance with the legal framework of Kenya and the country’s international obligations and commitments for democratic elections.

They urged all stakeholders and citizens to pursue any grievances that may occur peacefully and through the established legal channels.

Four candidates are standing for president in the 2022 General Elections.