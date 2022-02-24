Oburu asks Ruto to emulate Jaramogi and resign as DP

Deputy President William Ruto has been called upon to emulate former Vice President Jaramogi Oginga and resign if he is unhappy.

Speaking in Gem shortly after visiting the family of former GEM MP, the late Jakoyo Midiwo, EALA Member of Parliament Oburu Oginga told the Deputy President to follow in the former VP’s footsteps after been sidelined from running the country.

The action taken by the first Vice president, according to his son Mr Oginga, exonerated him from the blames that the members of the public would have levelled against him.

He further directed the DP to be exercise caution when addressing politicians saying the constant insults don’t paint him as a good leader.

Dr Oburu Oginga, who is eyeing the Siaya Senatorial seat in the forthcoming elections told the residents that he was best suited for the seat owing to his long public service as an elected leader.