Oburu ends three-year stay at AFC Leopards

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
Vincent Oburu has left Kenya Premier League side AFC Leopards ending a three-year stay, the club announced.

In a statement, the club says the forward opted not to extend his new contract which was offered to him in February.

“The forward’s time with the Club ends after he opted not to extend his new contract which was offered to him in February,” said AFC.

“Everyone at AFC Leopards Sports Club would like to thank Oburu for his service and wish him all the best in his future career.”

Oburu has been linked with a move to Wazito FC where he will reunite with Stewart Hall who handed him his first senior start three years ago.

The talented forward played 57 matches for Ingwe scoring 13 goals.

Muraya Kamunde

