Octopizzo submitted his album, Another Day, to the recording academy

Rapper Octopizzo is up for a Grammy Award consideration for the 2021 Grammys. The Grammys are an annual award show by the Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry. The Grammy Awards is set for January 2021.

What is a Grammy Award Consideration?

According to the recording Academy, these are entries or recordings submitted for Grammy consideration. Entries that meet all eligibility requirements are included in the first ballot, which goes to the Recording Academy’s Voting Members, who then vote for the entries they believe should receive a nomination.

Why is a consideration important?

It’s the first step toward being a Grammy Award nominee.

Who else made the list?

Diamond, Zuchu and Rayvanny are some of the few we know of.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Announcing the news on Twitter, the rapper tweeted, “A good time to let you know that I’m up for Grammy Consideration this Year.” (SIC)

A good Time yo let you know that am up for Grammy Consideration this Year.

For those who doubted the 8.

It’s about that Time.#LELA OUT NOW https://t.co/BaIqCvGYZ1#Don ? pic.twitter.com/q2ui7wz9v0 — OCTOPIZZO (@OCTOPIZZO) November 6, 2020

His new song “Lela” is out now.

Tell Us What You Think