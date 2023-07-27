Kenyan rapper Octopizzo joined award-winning and critically acclaimed American rapper Nas in New York to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop at an event hosted by Hennessey. His fellow African rappers – Navio from Uganda and M.anifest from Ghana – joined the rapper.

Sharing a video of the event the rapper said celebrated Nas and hip-hop music producer Tony Fontana.

In honour of the global cultural movement, Hennessy has released a limited edition bottle to celebrate the feat.

Speaking about the partnership, Nas noted, “Hip-Hop, you are the vibration of the people. You never stop, never settle. You are poetry on beats, people taking to the streets. You are rhythm, art, and motion. Through reflection, we can see where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going.”

It comes as no surprise to any fan of hip-hop that Hennessey marked the day. As a brand, Hennessy has always been featured in rap music videos. It is the quintessential badge of success and good taste.

Early hip-hop music saw its roots in the 1970s in the New York City borough of the Bronx. It started as a collaboration among intersecting groups of Black, Latinx, and Caribbean American youth at block parties—community gatherings that featured DJs playing soul and funk music.

The phenom has since grown and found a home away from in other areas of the world including Africa.