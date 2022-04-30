Octopizzo, Juma Jux make VIP visit to Hennessy in France

Hennessy perpetuated an experience of adventure and discovery on the trip.

The world’s number one cognac, Hennessy, recently invited top celebrities and entrepreneurs from East Africa in an experience dubbed the #HennessyVIPTrip.

This experience aimed to give insights and immersion into the Hennessy world of luxury. The invitees included Moët Hennessy Market Manager Eastern Africa Alexandre Helaine, award-winning artist Octopizzo, musical artist Juma Jux, Mohamed Adnan Hamadi, Carlos Mella Bastos, Amour Mahmoud Shamte, Isack Anselm Lwoga, and entrepreneurs James Kariuki and Ali Oumarou.

The VIP invités got to visit the Domaine de La Bataille, Distillery of “La Groie”, Traditional cellar of La Faïencerie, Le Chai du Fondateur, La Boutique Hennessy and had dinner at Hennessy’s Château de Bagnolet with Mr Maurice Hennessy.

Speaking about this trip, Moët Hennessy Market Manager Eastern Africa Alexandre Helaine mentioned that Hennessy has a genuine appreciation for art, and this trip aimed to blend the different arts, i.e., music, graffiti, painting, entrepreneurs, for a unique experience. “Hennessy as a brand believes in crafting the future. Through the Never Stop Never Settle campaign, Hennessy hopes to inspire creative entrepreneurs and future generations to follow their passions and pursue their dreams defining success on their terms.” Added Mr. Helaine

Each guest received a bottle of Paradis engraved with their name.