Odada positive ahead of Rwanda clash

The national team Harambee Stars held a recovery session on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Mumena Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

The team arrived on Thursday evening, after their first 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Uganda where they were held to a 0-0 draw.

Harambee Stars midfielder Richard Odada expressed optimism in his teammates on attaining a positive result against Rwanda.

“We got a goalless draw at home, and it was not the result we had hoped to attain as a team, but we are working on our weak points and hope to nick all the three points against Rwanda,” said Richard Odada.

The team midfielder Kenneth Muguna on his part echoed his counterpart’s comments, saying that despite the pressure to win, they will work hard as a team to attain a positive result against Rwanda.

“This is a must-win match for us and of course there is pressure to perform well, but we are working together as a team to help us attain a positive result against Rwanda, ” echoed Kenneth Muguna.

Stars face Rwanda’s Amavubi (The Wasps) on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Kigali Stadium, 4 pm EAT.