Odemba names Rising Starlets team for the Angola assignment

The Kenya U20 Women’s National team, Rising Starlets Coach Beldine Odemba, has named the provisional squad for the upcoming two-legged second qualification round against Angola for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup later this month.

The first leg will take place in Nairobi on 8th of this month and the second leg will take place in Angola on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The 24 players called up joined the camp on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Angola players are expected to arrive in the country on October 6, 2023 ahead of the fixture.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Nelly Achieng (Soccer Assassins), Judith Okumu (Butere Girls), Scovia Awuor (Sigtuna Football Academy), Christine Omolo (Butere Girls)

Defenders

Dorcas Glenda (Red Commandos), Ruth Akinyi (Nasokol Girls), Charity Luhavi (Wiyeta Girls), Mollyne Akinyi (Acakoro), Velma Kaveza (Itigo girls), Purity Awino (Nairobi Starlets), Anne Brenda Achieng (Macmillan Queens), Elizabeth Ochaka (Butere Girls)

Midfielders

Clotilda Auma (Butere Girls), Hellen Auma (Soccer Assassins), Jane Hato (Soccer Assassins), Susan Akoth (Acakoro), Jerrine Adhiambo (Soccer Assassins), Faith Atieno (Soccer Assassins), Anno Halima Dima (Kayole Starlet), Elizabeth Muteshi (Nakuru City Queens), Rebecca Kwoba (Zetech Sparks), Rachel Adhiambo (Acakoro)

Forwards

Elizabeth Mideva (Arch Bishop Njenga), Fasila Adhiambo (Ulinzi Starlets), Valerie Nekesa (Soccer Assassins), Faith Naliaka (Bukhaywa Secondary School), Anne Nabwire (Zetech Sparks), Marion Serenge (Arch Bishop Njenga), Charity Midewa (Soccer Assassins), Emily Okute (Gaspo Women)

The overall winner of the tie will face the winner of the second-round tie pitting Cameroon against Botswana.