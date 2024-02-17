Odibets awards 10 Omoka na AFCON winners

Odibets, one of Kenya’s leading sports betting firms, celebrated the winners of their highly anticipated promotion, “Omoka na AFCON.”

Amongst cheers and applause, 10 lucky punters were awarded their prizes for participating in the thrilling campaign.

The “Omoka na AFCON” promotion drew in thousands of eager participants across the country.

Punters were required to place a bet of Ksh 49 on any AFCON game to stand a chance of winning various daily prizes and the grand prize of Ksh 100,000.

Expressing his gratitude to the attendees, Odibets regional marketing manager, Mr. Aggrey Sayi, remarked, “We thank you all for coming and joining us for this event. I want to encourage you to continue participating in our promotions and playing with us more wins await you.”

Among the jubilant winners was Mr. Francis Wamai Ndungu, who shared his excitement and appreciation for Odibets’ genuine rewards.

“I thank Odibets for giving me this award. At first, I thought it was not real, but now I have the money in my account, I can confirm Odibets is a genuine betting site, and I will continue playing,” exclaimed Wamai, reflecting the sentiment of many delighted winners.

The ten fortunate recipients of the Omoka na AFCON grand prizes were:

Austine Otieno Opondo, Michael Shiambetsa-Abungana, Benson Ndau Mulu, Bernard Kiage Temu and David Wakhanu. Others are Constantine Omwonyo Oyile, Samuel Muchiri, Elkanah Ambeyi Babu, Ainea Owuor and Francis Wamai Ndungu

For those who missed out on this round of rewards, Mr. Aggrey Sayi reassured them, “Stay tuned for our upcoming promotions and continue participating in our ongoing promotion OMOKA NA EPL. There will be more chances to win big with Odibets.”