OdiBets hosts Harambee Stars for a luncheon

Leading online gaming firm OdiBets hosted Harambee Stars at a luncheon on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, as the team gets set to play against Egypt on Thursday for their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match.

Earlier in the month, Odibets was unveiled as the official Harambee Stars motivational partner in a deal that will see the gaming firm support the team in their upcoming assignments.

“Odibets has come in to boost the national team. As a company, we are committed to standing with the Harambee Stars as they represent our country and make us proud,” said Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai.

Harambee Stars will be seeking to attain a positive result in their remaining Group G matches so as to have a fighting chance in the race to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup Of Nations.

Harambee Stars vs Egypt – Thursday, March 25, 2021, MISC Kasarani, 7 pm EAT.

Togo vs Harambee Stars – Monday, March 29, 2021, Stade de Kégué, 7 pm EAT

