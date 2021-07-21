OdiBets join Khaligraph Jones’ online competition as sponsors

The betting company gave KSh. 4.5 million

Betting company OdiBets has joined hands with award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones to make the rapper’s planned online competition even better.

Jones signed an agreement with OdiBets this week to launch an online rapping competition dubbed the OdiNare rap challenge through their Odi Mtaani initiative.

Last week, the rapper had announced that he would be running an online challenge to uplift the Kenyan creative industry amid the controversial claims made by KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua. Jones had pledged Ksh. 500,000 toward the competition and a one-time record deal with his recording company Blu Ink Corp. During the signing of the agreement, OdiBets topped up the kitty adding a whooping KSh. 4,500,000 towards the challenge.

Announcing the triumph the rapper said, “Following my initiative of elevating our music industry, I am pleased to announce that OdiBets have joined this noble cause…”

As such, the 3 top winners will each receive a cash prize of KSh. 1,000,000, KSh. 500,000 and KSh. 300,000 respectively, a record deal with Blu Ink Corp and the best of the three will have the opportunity to feature the BET nominee on a song of their choice.

The competition started yesterday(Tuesday). For more details and how to participate see here.