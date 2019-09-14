Odibets launches “delete betting history” feature for its clients

Betting firm Odibets has launched a new feature that will enable its users to delete their betting history once the bet has lapsed.

Those placing their bets on Odibets will access this feature by logging into their Odibets accounts and clicking on ‘My Bets’ – bets they want to delete and proceed to clicking ‘Delete bet’.

According to Odibets Country Marketing Manager, Aggrey Sayi, “deleting the betslip presents a new wave of betting innovation that will allow Odibets customers to unleash their creativity with a new betting strategy when the European Premier League resumes this weekend.

He said this while unveiling this week’s big winner James Ngari Muriira who won Ksh 653,525.55 after staking Ksh 10,000.

He added: “Losses hurt. This new feature will provide an opportunity for punters who have lost crucial games and bets over the weekend enjoy their favorite teams by betting on their own terms and realities whether their teams lose or win.”

Odibets.com is one of the few sports betting companies that have the Government’s green light to operate in Kenya.

The company offers boosted odds, multibet boosts, free bets, free deposit bonuses, and now, the ability for punters to delete bet slips on their own terms.

Sayi said Odibets is fully compliant with all the regulations on betting and called on Kenyans to observe responsible betting.