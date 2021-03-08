Odibets unveiled as Harambee Stars motivation partner

Football Kenya Federation has on Monday, March 8, 2021, unveiled leading online gaming firm OdiBets, as the Harambee Stars’ betting and motivation partner in a Kshs 5 Million, deal for the team’s next five matches in the month of March.

As part of the deal, FKF will receive Kshs 5 Million from Odibets, to go towards the team’s preparations for the next five matches.

“Odibets has come in to boost the national team. As a company, we are committed to standing with the Harambee Stars as they represent our country and make us proud,” said Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai.

FKF President, on his part, thanked OdiBets for their continued support, while urging the Harambee Stars to put their best foot forward in the upcoming matches.

“Through this partnership, OdiBets has reiterated its support to Kenyan football development both at the grassroots and national level and for this, we say, Asante Sana,” he said.

“We have a chance to make a statement, not only in this month’s friendly matches and AFCON Qualifiers but also in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, if we give it our all as a team,” he added.

Stars will kick off residential training on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, ahead of the matches.

First in line will be a friendly match against South Sudan on March 13 at the Nyayo Stadium, followed by back-to-back matches against Tanzania on March 15, and March 18, 2021. Stars will thereafter play in the final rounds of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Egypt and Togo on March 25, and March 29, 2021.

