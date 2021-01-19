Odimtaani kitting initiative transforms grassroot football

Odimtaani, a kitting initiative programme has transformed Kenya’s grassroot football.

The initiative that saw over 10,000 teams participating in the County Leagues get kitted with football jerseys was launched early last year by Odibets, a betting company in Kenya.

Odibets, who in 2020 came in as Harambee Star’s motivational partner signed a multi-million sponsorship deal back in 2019 with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to help develop grassroots football.

According to Odibet’s Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi, the plan was to kit all teams participating in the various County leagues and so far, the programme has been a success as its impact has been felt all over the country.

“Teams at the grassroots level had been struggling to get proper equipment and kits. With the launch of Odimtaani initiative we were able to kit several teams and this has gone a long way into boosting and actualizing the dreams of young talented players in the country,” said Mr. Sayi as he presided over the issuing of jerseys to girls’ teams Makolanders and Kayole starlets in Nairobi.

The tour that took place in 2020 saw various teams benefit from the kitting programme. Teams from Central, Eastern, Western, Nyanza, and coast regions benefited as they received their jerseys and balls.

“We are in talks with FKF so that we can have a programme whereby teams and players participating in the County league may get to be awarded and feted at the end of every season thus motivating them and helping the county soccer leagues grow even bigger,” Mr. Sayi told journalists.

Late last year, Odibets offered a substantial financial boost to national football team Harambee Stars ahead of their crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros.

“We thank Odibets for supporting Harambee Stars especially ahead of the Comoros match. We view this as the start of good things. When corporates see the value in football, it means we are heading in the right direction,” said FKF president Nick Mwendwa during the event where Odibets were named Harambee Stars’ official motivational partner.