Odinga accuses Ruto of allegedly derailing President Kenyatta’s agenda

ODM leader Raila Odinga has accused Deputy President William Ruto of allegedly derailing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administrative agenda during his first term in office.

In a perceived response to Ruto’s accusation that the handshake wrecked the Big Four Agenda, the ODM leader asserted that he would add on to President Kenyatta’s development legacy should he emerge victorious in the race for presidency in the august polls.

In his larger effort to consolidate votes from the vote rich Mt. Kenya region ahead of the August Presidential elections, ODM leader Raila Odinga held rallies in Thika, Kiambu County.

Odinga who is taking his fifth stab at the presidency held consultative forum with a section of Mt Kenya leaders and opinion shapers at the Mt Kenya University who assured him of their unwavering support in his presidential bid.

The former Prime Minister would then proceed to the Thika Green Stadium where he accused the Deputy President of allegedly derailing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration from performing his duties during his first term in office.

While underscoring critical services delivered by President Kenyatta in his second term in office, Odinga asserted that he will would build up on President Kenyatta’s development legacy should he emerge victorious at the August elections.

The ODM leader while defending his social welfare plan of giving out Ksh 6,000 to the jobless to cushion them from economic hardship, dismissed DP Ruto’s camp for criticizing his agenda saying he is aware of how his government will raise the money.