Odinga announces change of venue for BBI Mombasa rally

The eagerly awaited Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Mombasa that was set to take place Saturday in Tononoka Grounds has been moved to Mama Ngina Waterfront Park.

The change of venue was announced on Friday by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga who said the move was occasioned by security concerns.

Speaking in Mombasa during a consultative meeting with coast leaders, Raila also said that Tononoka grounds would not accommodate the large crowd that is expected to attend the rally.

The Mombasa sensitization BBI forum will be the third one after Kisii and Kakamega Counties hosting a similar event.

Meanwhile, several coast leaders including governors, senators and Members of Parliament met at Mombasa Wild Waters on Friday to agree on the issues to be discussed during the Saturday’s forum.

Some of the issues expected to take centre stage are land, management of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), unemployment and blue economy.

The six governors from the region Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Amason Kingi (Kilifi), Dhadho Godana (Tana River), Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta), Fahim Twaha (Lamu) and Salim Mvurya (Kwale) confirmed to attend the meeting.

Raila who urged for peace during and after the rally asked coast residents to come out in large numbers and take the opportunity to air their views.