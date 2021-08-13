Odinga dismisses DP Ruto’s bottom-up economy approach

ODM leader Raila Odinga has dismissed the bottom up economy approach being fronted by Deputy President William Ruto saying it has nothing new to offer Kenyans.

Raila who was in Kiambu said the only way to improve the economy is through supporting local investors to ensure continuous circulation of money within the country.

Speaking in Kiambu County where he met business communities,ODM leader Raila Odinga said that the Country’s focus should now shift to promoting and protecting local investors.

Raila citing the introduction of vision 2030 and Uchumi Mashinani models during the leadership of retired president Mwai Kibaki, which he said were aimed at making Kenya a middle income Country, while at the same time instilling profitable skills among the youth.

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader and Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua who was in the company of Raila called on Kenyans to sieve leaders based on their development track record.

Mutua said many of the people who have expressed desire to run for president in 2022 have nothing to show for achievements during the period they were in power.

He also cautioned against leaders who lack a stand and are always switching camps.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth said for Kenya to attain it glory on Economy better policies should be put into place rather than politicians misleading it residents.

He called upon the Mountain to support Raila Odinga on his bid for President comes 2022.

The leaders spoke at the home of late MP Hon. Nginyo Kariuki at a lunch party hosted by Nginyo’s son, Antony Kariuki.