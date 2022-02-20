Odinga pledges to revive Mombasa Free Port project

ODM leader Raila Odinga has pledged to revive the Mombasa Free Port project if elected President.

Speaking at the Tononoka grounds on the second day of his Coastal tour, Raila said he will elevate the Port City of Mombasa to status similiar to Dubai.

He said this will open up employment opportunities and fast track Kenya’s economic growth.

On Sunday the ODM leader and his allies drove into the Tononoka grounds carrying promises of economic prosperity for the region.

The Mombasa Port and logistics has been at the heart of a political debate in the region over the last five years.

Local politics also took centre stage as political differences between Mombasa gubernatorial candidates Suleiman Shahbaal and Abdulswamad Shariff played out.

Odinga however urged his supporters to look at the bigger picture and the enormous task on the Presidential ballot.

Raila in addition urged Mombasa residents not to be duped into the bottom up economic model.

On Monday Raila Odinga will take the Azimio la Umoja campaigns to Kwale County.