Odinga promises to improve country’s dwindling economy

Azimio La Umoja team led by its presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga took their campaign to Kakamega County promising to improve the country’s dwindling economy.

Accompanied by a number of leaders including NARK Kenya leader, Martha Karua, Odinga said if elected president in August, he will prioritize the revival of the economy.

While at a rally in Khwisero Constituency, Odinga, who is also the ODM boss, endorsed former Kenya Electricity Transmission Company – KETRACO Chief Executive Fernandes Barasa, as the Kakamega gubernatorial aspirant for the orange party.

He said Barasa is best placed to succeed outgoing governor Wycliffe Oparanya. He also endorsed Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka to defend the seat through the Orange party.

Aseka ditched ANC to join ODM.

Karua, who recently promised to work with the Azimio La Umoja brigade, said she joined forces with Odinga to bring a third liberation in Kenya and ensure the ODM leader gets an overwhelming support from the Mount Kenya region.