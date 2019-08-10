ODM leader Raila Odinga has rallied behind media efforts to expose impunity in the country.

While lauding the role of media in governance, the former Prime Minister urged journalists to continue unmasking faces behind corruption without fear or favour.

Raila who was speaking during the Annual Journalism Excellence awards defended the media maintaining that only persons those with questionable characters are uncomfortable with truthful reportage.

The profession has been under the spotlight in recent times especially after attacks launched by politicians who allege witchhunt in their coverage on corruption.

African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga, however, urges the media to press on despite the backlash.

The ODM leader says the attacks are attempts by corrupt individuals to prevent the public from differentiating the truth from lies by spearheading mistrust against media.

He further castigated parliament for attacking the media over last weeks reported delegation to the US conference saying the August house owes Kenyans an explanation on how much was spent during the said trip.

On his part, ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng reiterated government’s commitment to free and independent media but urged members of the fourth estate to go beyond its role as a watchdog and ensure responsible journalism is practised.

The 8th edition of the AJEA awards saw Africa Uncensored’s John Allan Namu named the top journalist of the year.

The awards recognize journalism excellence in various categories including health reporting, devolution reporting, business reporting among others.