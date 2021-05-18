ODM agent accuses Jubilee aspirant Zebedeo Opore of voter bribery

Drama ensued Tuesday morning at Nyamiombo Polling Station in the Bonchari by-elections, Kisii County after ODM Agent, Narea Oketch, claimed to have witnessed voter bribery and malpractice at the station.

Oketch who was monitoring the exercise claimed to have seen people allied to Jubilee’s Zebedeo Opore bribing voters.

“I have evidence of voter bribery, they were paying off voters to cast ballots in favour of Opore, when they saw me, they took off, but I have the evidence on my phone,” she claimed.