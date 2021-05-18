ODM agent accuses Jubilee aspirant Zebedeo Opore of voter bribery

Drama ensued Tuesday morning at Nyamiombo Polling Station in the Bonchari by-elections, Kisii County after ODM Agent, Narea Oketch, claimed to have witnessed voter bribery and malpractice at the station.
Oketch who was monitoring the exercise claimed to have seen people allied to Jubilee’s Zebedeo Opore bribing voters.
“I have evidence of voter bribery, they were paying off voters to cast ballots in favour of Opore, when they saw me, they took off, but I have the evidence on my phone,” she claimed.
ODM Agent, Navea Oketch claims voter bribery and malpractice is ongoing at Nyamiombo polling station. She claims people allied to Jubilee’s Zebedeo Opore are responsible #BonchariByElection ^BN pic.twitter.com/xvWV8ZnDwd
— KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) May 18, 2021
Nyanza Regional Police Commander Karanja Muiruri after the scuffle spoke to the media and confirmed several suspects had indeed been arrested and money meant for voter bribery confiscated.
The police commander also noted that there was heavy police presence in Bonchari for security reasons and they were there to protect all parties alike.
“We were deployed to promote peace, we do not have any hard feelings towards anyone, we are neutral and don’t discriminate against any Kenyan,” he concluded.
Nyanza Regional Police Commander Karanja Muiruri says the police are non partisan and are only here to uphold peace. Also confirms several arrests have been made in connection with voter bribery #BonchariByElection ^BN pic.twitter.com/4X6prn4qgN
— KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) May 18, 2021
By Beth Nyaga