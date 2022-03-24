ODM apologizes over incident that left two journalists injured

The ODM party has apologized over an incident where two journalists were reportedly manhandled at Chungwa House by security personnel.

In a statement signed by the party’s Director of Communications Philip Etale, the party said it received information on the alleged manhandling of Joshua Nyamori of the Standard Media group and Luke Awich of the Star Newspaper during a party event and termed the incident unfortunate and regrettable.

“The party is investigating the incident and those involved will be held to account. We apologize unequivocally to the two journalists and the entire media fraternity following the incident,” said Etale.

The party noted that the ODM party does not condone any form of harassment on anyone including members of the press.

It described the media as a partner in the political journey that the party is pursuing.

ODM underscored the important role played by the media in informing the public on the happenings in all sectors of the economy including politics and pledged to guarantee the security of journalists even as it launches investigations into the incident with a view to taking action on whoever will be found culpable.

The Thurday incident at Chungwa House has been condemned by the Media Council of Kenya and Kenya Union of Journalists (KuJ) with both demanding the arrest of the suspects.

“We call upon police to investigate the attacks on the journalists and the culprits prosecuted without further delays,” said KuJ SG Erick Oduor.

Oduor said even as the country gears up for the August polls, politicians should ensure the safety of journalists and take responsibility when ugly incidents take place.

“We will hold conveners of press conferences and organizers of political rallies liable should journalists be attacked in line of duty. +No amount of harassment and intimidation will stop journalists from carrying out their duty professionally in line with code of conduct that guides their work,” he remarked.