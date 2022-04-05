ODM aspirants in Kisii decry nomination procedures

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) aspirants in Kisii County have raised concerns over the party’s nomination methods ahead of the primaries scheduled for Thursday, 7th of April in the county.

Speaking to the press at Kisii Sports Club in Kisii town, MCA Aspirant for Bogeka Ward, Kitutu Chache South Constituency, Charles Nyagoto urged the party to share the list of nominations and outline the method that will be used to nominate the candidates in the primaries.

“We are asking the party headquarters to assist us by ensuring that if they are using opinion polls, the poll should be launched officially to allow candidates to work as they are supposed to,” said Nyagoto.

MP Aspirant for Nyaribari Masaba Constituency, Risper Kemunto noted that despite the constituency having 95 percent of voters listed as ODM members, it was not possible for candidates to campaign in all the wards in the constituency.

Kemunto decried failure by the party to exploit other methods of nominations such as opinion polls and instead, they have now subjected candidates to primaries.

“Having 95 percent of registered voters in Nyaribari Masaba enlisted as ODM members, and if they are allowed to vote, will definitely get the weakest of the candidates from there,” the MP aspirant affirmed.

On his part, MP Aspirant for Kitutu Chache South Constituency, Samwel Omwando said the candidates needed more time to study the party register and know the voters prior to the nomination exercise.

Omwando added that issuing of direct tickets to candidates and cancellation of the same shows inconsistency in the party’s actions.

He urged the party to hire a poll agency to conduct a more transparent and credible nomination process that will select the best candidates under the party.

MCA Aspirant for Bogiakumu Ward, Bonchari Constituency, Ishmael Matundura urged the Party Leader, Raila Odinga, to intervene in the exercise saying that Catherine Mumma who had been hired to ensure ODM conducts its primaries in an organized manner had failed in her mandate.