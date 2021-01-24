ODM begins process of identifying presidential candidate

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has started the process of identifying a suitable presidential candidate for the 2022 general election with interested candidates required to pay a non-refundable application fee of one million shillings.

ODM National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma is advising interested individuals to submit their applications to the Party Headquarters at Chungwa House by noon Friday February 26, 2021.

In an advertisement placed in local dailies the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has said the interested applicants must meet all other minimum requirements for the Presidential Candidates as set out by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC.

An eligible applicant must be a Kenyan citizen, a registered voter; a holder of a degree from a university recognized in Kenya and be qualified to vie for election as a Member of Parliament.

In addition, the candidate must be of high moral standing and integrity; must have demonstrable commitment and participation to the Party’s activities and agenda.

Other requirements include a copy of the applicant’s National Identity Card, a duly executed Code of Conduct, ODM Life Membership Certificate and sworn statements affirming the authenticity of any information submitted.

Party leader Raila Odinga is yet to publicly declare his presidential bid with slightly over 17 months to the general polls.