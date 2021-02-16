ODM calls for membership registration and verification

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced that anyone wishing to vie for any position on the party ticket in 2022 polls has up to August this year to register as a life member.

In a statement, the party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said one must have been a member for at least one year to be eligible.

He noted that only a life member will be eligible to vie on the Orange party ticket in the general election.

Sifuna says the decision was reached after the National Executive Committee met last week to deliberate on eligibility to contest for an elective position on the orange party ticket in the 2022 general election.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



At the same time, ODM National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma says interested individuals should either send a text message visit the party’s website.

The membership registration fee is 100 shillings for ordinary members.

The party has also asked persons already registered as party members to verify their status through the online and SMS platforms.

The party plans to conduct grassroots elections in March and April this year, an exercise it hopes will not only strengthen its structures but will also provide fresh energy.

Last week, outgoing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho submitted his presidential nomination papers to the ODM party.

Joho told the people of Mombasa on Saturday that he is confident he will trounce his competitors.

The party in January asked interested parties to deposit a non-refundable Sh1 million so as to participate in the nominations.