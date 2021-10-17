ODM Coast leaders rally behind Raila’s economic recovery plan

ODM leaders from Mombasa County have pledged to rally behind Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid saying he has the best economic recovery plans for the country.

During his address Raila Odinga said if elected as President he will start the economic recovery by initiating a Ksh 6000 monthly stipend to poor Kenyans which he termed “biggest social welfare programme in Africa”.

Mvita Member of Parliament Hon Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, said under Raila, ODM is rooting for full economic integration and revival with a number of what he termed as tenable measures like the provision of some Sh6000 to over 2 million poor Kenyan families to cushion them against economic hardships

Hon Nassir, said they have confidence with Raila Odinga leadership as the being the ODM presidential flag bearers during the next year general election and urged Mombasa residents to support his presidential bid.

The ODM leaders were addressing Mombasa County residents in Likoni Sub-county during a voters registration awareness drive.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir said the DP’s economic model was a myth that has failed to work elsewhere.

They said the bottom-up economic model was similar to those practiced by non-state actors at the villages but had failed to spur envisaged development.

“We must first deal with corrupt fellows who have robbed the Kenyan coffers. They are same telling us of a funny economic interventions,”said Nassir

Nassir who is eying the Mombasa governorship seat, said a section of UDA leaders were economic saboteurs who should not lecture Kenyans on development.

The Mvita MP and his Likoni counterpart, Mishi Mboko, told their supporters at Mrima Grounds that they should not be swayed by people shedding crocodile tears.

Nassir also welcomed Raila’s decision of Raila Odinga of nominating four youth as members of parliament saying it shows confidence how Raila is championing the rights of youth to employment.

The MP said Raila was on the forefront during the initiation of the youth and women enterprise fund to create a platform for youth and women to acquire softer loans for starting business.

“Raila is the only person who can liberate the Coast from the yolk of historical land injustices, enforced disappearance and other economic marginalization,” said Nassir.

Mboko said UDA was out to incite a class war by perpetuating a false hope to the vulnerable that they can prosper without those Kenyans who have made it in life.

”I have several youth groups in Likoni who do poultry and they have not been able to break even. They cannot buy helicopters like the chief hustler,” she said.

Likoni Member of Parliament dismissed Ruto’s political slogan terming it as a treacherous ploy to hoodwink the electorate, others believe it is the panacea to the trouble with Kenya, as far as the economy is concerned.

Mishi urged the Mombasa residents to stand firm with Raila Odinga from being deterred by Ruto politics.

Mombasa Senator, Mohamed Faki said that ODM remains the ideal party of choice for many owing to its democratic stand.